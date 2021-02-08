For the second straight week, it appears a Manitoba church has once again broken public health orders by holding an indoor public service.

The Church of God Restoration is already facing an investigation by the province and the Manitoba RCMP for breaking health orders.

The church posted a live-stream on its Facebook page on Sunday and in the video, people can be observed not wearing masks and not practising proper social distancing.

During the live-stream, one speaker said people are trying to take down the church, and therefore they are persecuting Jesus.

"We got some people sitting on the side of the road right now and they would love to shut us down," the man said.

"There is a power on our side. I am so encouraged to be part of a triumphant church. Not a defeated church."

Manitoba RCMP said officers were at the church on Sunday "in a supporting role to ensure everyone's safety, as Manitoba Justice and the Public Health Inspectors monitored for non-compliance."

A spokesperson for Manitoba Justice wouldn't say if any tickets were handed out but said an enforcement update would be released on Tuesday.

They added an investigation into the "event" at the church on the weekend is ongoing.

The church has previously said the health orders are unconstitutional and violate freedom of religion.

The province is considering allowing places of worship to open when the new health orders come into effect. They would be allowed to have a capacity limit of 10 per cent or 50 people.

The Church of God Restoration is already facing thousands of dollars in fines from the province for breaking public health orders.

— With files from CTV's Touria Izri.