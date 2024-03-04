Steinbach man facing second-degree murder charge

A Steinbach man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a man was found dead inside an Emerson, Man. home.

Officers said they were called to the 2nd Street home on Saturday night after receiving a call that a man was dead inside.

They arrived on scene to find the body of the 48-year-old man who lived there. Mounties have deemed the death a homicide.

RCMP’s major crime services launched an investigation. Mounties say it was an isolated incident, and there was no risk to public safety.

Police arrested Ryan Wiens, 28, of Steinbach on Sunday, and charged him with second-degree murder.

He was remanded into custody, and has a scheduled court appearance on Monday.

Police say the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The charge has not been tested in court.