Steinbach pastor arrested on outstanding warrant, church says
CTV News Winnipeg
Danton Unger
The pastor of a church near Steinbach has been arrested after attending and organizing public protests, the church said.
According to the Church of God Restoration near Steinbach, its pastor Tobias Tissen was arrested Monday evening.
In an email to CTV News, the church confirmed Tissen had been arrested by RCMP on an outstanding warrant issued in the spring. The church said the arrest was in relation with the pastor attending and organizing public protests.
Tissen has previously been fined for publicly defying health orders.
Steinbach minister handed another fine for defying public health orders
The church said it has no further information at this time.
CTV News has reached out to RCMP for more information.
-
Saint John Santa Claus parade cancelled for second yearOrganizers of the Saint John Santa Claus Parade are cancelling the 2021 event for a second consecutive year, saying there's too much concern over COVID-19's fourth wave and not enough interest from city groups.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 19, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
-
Blaine Hyggen wins squeaker to become next Lethbridge mayorBlaine Hyggen is the new mayor of Lethbridge after narrowly defeating former councillor Bridget Mears Monday night.
-
Anirniq too close to call on election nightAnirniq remained too close to call Monday night with two candidates in a tight battle to become councillor.
-
Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi too close to callEven with 17 out of 20 polls reporting, Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi remained too close to call.
-
Election roundup: New mayors in Red Deer, Parkland CountyRed Deer and Parkland County were among the Alberta municipalities to elect new mayors on Monday night.
-
Karen Principe defeats incumbent Jon Dziadyk in tastawiyiniwakIncumbent Jon Dziadyk lost to Karen Principe in tastawiyiniwak, CTV News has declared.
-
Jo-Anne Wright upsets incumbent Moe Banga in SspomitapiWith 81 per cent of the polls reporting, CTV News declared Jo-Anne Wright the winner in Sspomitapi.
-
Chahal says election night mishap was 'a dumb mistake'George Chahal addressed the controversy surrounding an episode on federal election night, calling his decision to remove a piece of campaign literature promoting his opponent "a dumb mistake."