Steinbach pastor arrested on outstanding warrant, church says

The pastor of a church near Steinbach has been arrested after attending and organizing public protests, the church said.

According to the Church of God Restoration near Steinbach, its pastor Tobias Tissen was arrested Monday evening.

In an email to CTV News, the church confirmed Tissen had been arrested by RCMP on an outstanding warrant issued in the spring. The church said the arrest was in relation with the pastor attending and organizing public protests.

Tissen has previously been fined for publicly defying health orders.

The church said it has no further information at this time.

CTV News has reached out to RCMP for more information.