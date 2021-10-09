Steinbach RCMP searching for 'armed and dangerous' man

Steinbach RCMP are searching for a man they say is considered to be armed and dangerous.

On Saturday, police initiated a traffic stop at 3:40 p.m. on Main Street in Steinbach. RCMP said it was part of an ongoing investigation, saying Jordan Friesen, 26, is wanted on three outstanding warrants.

Police said when they stopped the vehicle, Friesen was told he was under arrest. According to RCMP, Friesen then assaulted the officer and drove away.

RCMP said Friesen is facing several charges, including assault on a police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and theft charges. None of the charges have been tested in court.

The RCMP is advising the public to call police immediately if they see Friesen, noting he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Friesen is described as five feet eight inches tall, weighing 172 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.