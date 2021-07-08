Stellantis: 98 per cent of models to be electric or hybrid by 2025 Stellantis is a little late to the global electric vehicle party, but on Thursday it pledged to catch up and pass its competitors. Mobile vaccine clinics seeing good turnout: N.B.'s top doctor There has been good participation in mobile – or pop-up - vaccine clinics in New Brunswick, which is trying a new approach this week to try to get more New Brunswickers vaccinated. Porcupine Health Unit warns of low-risk exposure to COVID-19 on recent Ontario Northland buses The Porcupine Health Unit is warning the public of a low-risk exposure to COVID-19 on three Ontario Northland bus routes July 6. Ontario will expand video surveillance coverage across the province Ontario will spend millions of dollars on a grant program allowing police forces to expand CCTV coverage.