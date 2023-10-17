iHeartRadio

Stellantis and Unifor begin talks Tuesday


The future site of an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Windsor, Ont. Stellantis and LG Energy Solution made the announcement alongside government officials on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor)

Unifor is set to begin negotiations with Stellantis after union members at G-M voted in favour of a tentative deal over the weekend.

Dave Cassidy, president of Local 4-4-4, which covers the Stellantis plant in Windsor, says he expects to sit down with the Unifor national committee and the company today.

While union members at G-M voted overwhelmingly in favour of the deal, Cassidy says he's heard from Stellantis members that they're not happy with the proposed terms.

He says he'll be looking to secure a deal that they will support.

