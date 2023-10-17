Stellantis and Unifor begin talks Tuesday

Unifor is set to begin negotiations with Stellantis after union members at G-M voted in favour of a tentative deal over the weekend.

Dave Cassidy, president of Local 4-4-4, which covers the Stellantis plant in Windsor, says he expects to sit down with the Unifor national committee and the company today.

While union members at G-M voted overwhelmingly in favour of the deal, Cassidy says he's heard from Stellantis members that they're not happy with the proposed terms.

He says he'll be looking to secure a deal that they will support.