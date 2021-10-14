Stellantis announces mandatory vaccine policy for Windsor Assembly Plant employees

Windsor Assembly Plant employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a mandatory policy announced by Stellantis.

The automaker announced Thursday that effective Dec. 17, 2021, all employees, contractors, service provider workers and visitors at Stellantis sites in Canada are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Stellantis statement said they will have to show provide proof of vaccination status prior to entering a company facility.

“Since vaccines have become available, Stellantis has continued to strongly advocate for our employees to get vaccinated as the best way to protect against the transmission and reduce the severity of the illnesses associated with COVID-19,” said the statement.

Stellantis spokesperson LouAnn Gosselin tells CTV News “consequences for non-compliance can be severe, including, but not limited to termination of employment.”

Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy addressed the policy in a Facebook post, saying it’s probably the “most divisive issue that they have ever dealt with.”

“There will be areas for accommodations, be it for religious reasons or medical conditions, that the company will deal with on a one-by-one basis,” says Cassidy.

The company said the policy is “in the best interest of employee health and safety.”

About 5,000 employees work at the Windsor plant for Stellantis, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler.

A spokesperson of Ford of Canada tells CTV News they are also introducing a mandatory vaccination policy. Salaried and hourly employees will be required to be fully vaccinated.