Stellantis announces Windsor Assembly Plant to produce full-size vehicles from Brampton

Vehicles produced on the new STLA Large platform will be built at the Windsor Assembly Plant, according to an announcement from Stellantis on Friday.

Production of the current L-series vehicles – Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger, Dodge Challenger – at the Brampton Assembly Plant will end when retooling begins in 2024, as announced on May 2. A product announcement for Brampton will be made at a later date.

The moves are part of the company’s $3.6-billion investment to support its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan and its long-term electrification strategy to invest $45 billion through 2025 in electrification and software globally.

“There has been a lot of speculation, and while we’re not prepared to discuss any product details today, we’re happy to confirm that Windsor will produce vehicles on our new STLA Large platform,” said Mark Stewart, Stellantis North America COO. “These announcements represent key pieces of our Dare Forward strategy to provide safe, clean and affordable mobility solutions for our customers long into the future.”

As part of the investment announced in May, the Windsor Assembly Plant will be transformed to support battery-electric vehicle (BEV) capability for multiple models.

“The plant will have maximum flexibility to adjust production volumes as needed to meet changing market demand over the next decade,” according to a Stellantis news release.

Retooling is expected to begin in 2023.

The company said it is also committed to retooling and modernizing the Brampton Assembly Plant beginning in 2024. When production resumes in 2025, the plant will introduce an all-new, flexible architecture to support the company’s electrification plans.