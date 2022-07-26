Stellantis offering retirement packages to those eligible in Windsor as part of 'workforce reduction'

Stellantis will be offering eligible employees at its Windsor Assembly Plant a retirement incentive plan.

A news release from the company said a workforce reduction will take effect over the next several months.

AM800 News reports employees will have two weeks to make a decision before the automaker will need to decide how many layoff notices to issue.

According to Stellantis officials, the company is reviewing their operations for efficiencies but will, “make every effort to place laid off hourly employees in open full-time positions as they become available based on seniority.”

Officials say the company is committed to the future of its operations in Canada as demonstrated by their $3.6 billion investment.

Retirement packages will also be offered to employees at the Brampton Plant.