Stellantis partners with UWindsor for applied leadership program

The University of Windsor Continuing Education Department has announced a partnership with Stellantis for the upcoming session of its Applied Leadership Program.

Stellantis is expected to provide a case scenario to participants, along with valuable feedback on learners’ capstone presentations at the end of the program.

“The automotive sector is rapidly changing as we prepare for an electric future and with that comes a significant shift in the way we manufacture vehicles. The Windsor Assembly Plant team of Stellantis is pleased to partner with the University of Windsor to bring a hands-on approach to problem solving and change management by way of a case study,” said Jacqueline Oliva, head of HR - Canada.

The program offers participants the opportunity to make professional connections with industry leaders, hone leadership and soft skills through teamwork, and develop communication strategies and leadership plans in support of organizational strategy.

“We look forward to working with Stellantis as our Industry Project Partner for the spring term,” said Jennie Atkins, executive director of UWindsor Continuing Education. “As our region leads the way in electric vehicle production, this partnership will allow learners to problem-solve a potential real-world scenario and practice the latest techniques to guide their teams and set them up for success for the future.”

Participants will be encouraged to inspire action in others by practicing hands-on tactics and acquiring the necessary skills to lead resilient teams to successful outcomes, culminating in an industry-sponsored capstone project.

Organizations are encouraged to send key individuals who require leadership training, or who they have identified as potential leaders in their company.

The program is in-person and open for registration to current and aspiring managers, supervisors, and industry leaders. The eight, half-day modules take place on Thursdays, 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., April 20 to June 8.