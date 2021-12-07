Stellantis wants to outfit cars with AI to drive up revenue
Carmaker Stellantis announced a strategy Tuesday to embed AI-enabled software in 34 million vehicles across its 14 brands, hoping the tech upgrade will help it bring in 20 billion euros (US$22.6 billion) in annual revenue by 2030.
B.C. patients learning they were treated by alleged fake nurseA number of past patients at B.C. Women’s Hospital are learning they were treated by a woman accused of fraudulently posing as a nurse.
Fundraising game nights to return to Canadian Legions and service clubsAfter nearly two years of shutdowns and restrictions, Legions and service clubs are again able to host fundraising game nights.
Three pedestrians hospitalized after being struck in separate incidents around the GTAAt least three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicles in separate incidents around he GTA over a short span of time Tuesday evening.
'This is not right': Transit police search for suspect after elderly woman attacked on SkyTrainMetro Vancouver Transit Police are searching for a suspect after a disturbing attack on a SkyTrain last month in Vancouver that sent an elderly woman to hospital.
Aylmer, Ont. mayor elected Elgin County wardenElgin County Councillor Mary French, Mayor of the Town of Aylmer, has been elected Warden for 2022.
New city clerk for City of LondonMichael Schulthess has been appointed as the City Clerk for the City of London, effective Jan. 8, 2022.
Parent group calling on province to send home rapid tests with students over holidaysOne parent council group is calling on the province to send students home with rapid COVID-19 tests during the holidays, a move that has already happened in Ontario.
'Completely exhausted': Healthcare workers warn staff shortages taking tollAfter almost two years of pandemic strain, staffing continues to be a major issue inside Manitoba’s hospitals.
U.S. library overwhelmed by Canadians caught without ArriveCAN app at N.B. land borderCanadian residents arriving at St. Stephen, N.B. land border crossings without registering online beforehand are finding support from an overwhelmed U.S. library.