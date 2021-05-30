Step 1 of Sask. reopening plan begins with new rules for gatherings, restaurants

Saskatchewan officially began the first step in its Reopening Roadmap on Sunday, which ushered in an updated set of COVID-19 restrictions.

The province cleared the vaccination milestone require to active Step One three weeks ago, with 71 per cent of residents over 40 years old have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Restaurants and bars across Saskatchewan will be able to operate with a maximum of six people to a table and VLTs can reopen.

The limit for indoor and outdoor private gatherings will be set at a maximum of 10 people, 30 people for public indoor gatherings and 150 people for public outdoor gatherings.

Places of worship may host 30 per cent of its capacity or 150 people, whichever if fewer. Outdoor graduation ceremonies can have up 150 people present.

Current restrictions will remain in place for conference and banquet halls, casinos, bingo halls, movie theatres, art galleries and libraries.

Restrictions around outdoor sports were made to quicken its return because of a lowered risk of transmission in an outdoor setting. Restrictions around indoor sports are set to change in Step Two, which is when outdoor sports were originally going to return.

The current province-wide mask mandate will remain in place.

Step Two is set to begin on June 20.