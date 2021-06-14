Step 2: B.C. officials expected to announce next steps in safe restart plan

B.C. health officials are set to announce the details of Step 2 of the province’s COVID-19 restart plan Monday morning.

Premier John Horgan, multiple cabinet ministers and the province's top doctor will make the announcement.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 10:30 a.m.

More restrictions are expected to be lifted Tuesday, as case counts and hospitalizations continue to decline.

One of the conditions for moving forwarded included 65 per cent of adults being vaccinated with dose one, B.C. currently sits at 75 per cent.

The provincial health officers also required the number of new infections and people in hospital to fall, a trend that appears to continue.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a four-step recovery plan for the province last month. These are the details of Step 2 announced at the time:

Personal gatherings

The limit on outdoor personal gatherings, including birthday parties, backyard barbecues, and block parties could become 50 people. The cap on indoor personal gatherings is expected to remain at five people or one other household, but playdates could be allowed.

Organized gatherings

Seated indoor gatherings are expected to increase to 50 people, in line with the previous limit on seated outdoor and religious worship services. Weddings are considered events and follow indoor and outdoor organized gatherings rules.

Travel

Provincial travel restrictions are expected to be lifted, allowing for recreational travel within B.C. Non-essential travel outside the three designated health regions had been banned in the previous step. In anticipation of the influx of travellers, BC Transit and BC Ferries will be offering increased service as needed.

Businesses

The cap on indoor and outdoor dining of six people could remain in effect, though liquor may be served until midnight, instead of 10 p.m. For the first time in months, banquet halls may be able to operate with limited capacity and a COVID-19 safety plan in place. Consultation with sector associations also begins for next steps on easing restrictions.

Offices and workplaces

Offices are allowed to continue gradually bringing employees back to workplaces. COVID-19 safety plan and daily health checks will remain mandatory. Step 2 will likely permit small, in-person meetings as well.

Sports and exercise

Both high- and low-intensity indoor group exercise is expected to be permitted with reduced capacity. Indoor and outdoor games and practices for both adults and youth group/team sports are also likely returning. Up to 50 spectators could be now allowed outdoors, but are still banned indoors.

Under Step 2, the province's mask rules for indoor public spaces are still in place and physical distancing is still required in many settings.