Step forward in Cambridge school's parking issue

A long time issue at Moffat Creek Public School in Cambridge is looking to be solved by the municipalities.

At a Tuesday meeting, Cambridge city council voted in favour of requesting that the Region of Waterloo work with the city and parents of the school’s students finding a solution for the parking around the area.

Coun. Scott Hamilton put the motion forward asking for the region to create safe parking in front of the school.

“I’ve just heard constant demands from everyone,” he said. “From teachers, to firefighters, to nurses saying we have parked here for X number of years, we just want to continue to do this, we just want to make it safer and more convenient, because we have seen it done elsewhere and we would like to see it done here.”

The region is currently redesigning the road, but the initial plans do not include space for the 80 vehicles that line up along Myers Road twice a day for drop offs and pickups.