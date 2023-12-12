'Step into the magical world of music' at annual WSO holiday concert

Yuletide carols will be performed by the Windsor Symphony Orchestra at its annual Holiday Pops concert promising to “enchant audiences of all ages.”

The WSO is inviting audiences to get swept up in the holiday spirit with holiday favourites this weekend including Rebecca Pellett’s 12 Canadian Days of Christmas and A Charlie Brown Christmas, A Porcupine in a Pine Tree, All I Want for Christmas is You and more.

Vocalist Sara Fontaine, the WSO Chorus and Music Moves Kids will join WSO Maestro Robert Franz and the orchestra for the concert at the Capitol Theatre.

“We are thrilled to bring the magic of the holidays to our community through the power of music. I can’t imagine December without sharing the joy of music with you at our annual Holiday Pops concerts. For me, my favorite gift each year is seeing the smiles on your faces as you celebrate with us and with the ones you love,” Franz said in a news release.

Show times are:

Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Capitol Theatre doors will open one hour before the concert’s start time. Concerts are about two hours long with a 20 minute intermission. Concession, bar and Musique Boutique are open at all concerts.

Tickets are available at www.windsorsymphony.com or call the Box Office 519-973-1238.