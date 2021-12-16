iHeartRadio

Stephen Avenue transforms into 1980s for filming of new TV series

Film crews transformed Stephen Avenue into a TV set Tuesday night. They were shooting a scene from Under the Banner of Heaven, starring Andrew Garfield

If Stephen Avenue looked like it traveled back in time Tuesday, it wasn't your imagination.

That's because the street was transformed into a set for a limited series being shot in Calgary. Under the Banner of Heaven is based on a book by Jon Krakauer. The series stars former Spiderman Andrew Garfield and is being produced by Oscar winner Ron Howard.

A number of 1980's vehicles lined Stephen Avenue during filming Tuesday night. Scenes are also being shot in Carstairs.

The series will be broadcast on the FX network.

12