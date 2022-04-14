Steps to End Homelessness fundraiser returns in Calgary

After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, Inn from the Cold is once again taking steps to help end homelessness in Calgary.

The 11th annual Steps to End Homelessness fundraiser is set to return April 24 at the McHugh Bluff stairs in the neighbourhood of Crescent Heights along Memorial Drive N.W.

The event is being held in memory of Suzanne West and participants will do an uphill climb on behalf of vulnerable families needing support to get back on the path to housing independence.

"My sister always wanted to make a difference in the world. On her 45th birthday, she walked 45 sets of these stairs to celebrate —it's what inspired this event," said Kathy West Romanenki, Suzanne's sister.

"Suzanne wanted others to feel that same sense of accomplishment. She was passionate about giving back. So, even though she's no longer here, her energy is felt on this day."

Participants can complete 501 steps, going up and down the stairs three times, in recognition of the number of families served by Inn from the Cold on average each year, or they can do 1,002 steps, going up and down six times, in recognition of the number of children served by Inn from the Cold on average each year.

And some will do 1,670 steps, going up and down 10 times in recognition of the number of family members served by Inn from the Cold on average each year.

Steps to End Homelessness was founded in 2009 by West, a community advocate with "a desire to change the world and her commitment to advocate for the less fortunate," read a release.

"Suzanne's passion and determination to end child and family homelessness was contagious and tireless," it said.

"Steps to End Homelessness has been one of Inn from the Cold's largest fundraising events. Now hosted by Inn from the Cold, the event is held in Suzanne's memory, with donations matched by Power of One Foundation — Suzanne's charitable foundation now operated by her family."

Inn from the Cold says $250 of funds raised is enough to provide a week's worth of healthy morning snacks for 10 children before they head off to school, while $500 provides 100 children a healthy bagged lunch for school, and $1,000 provides a child with essentials and access to its child and youth program.

The goal of this year's event is to raise $50,000 to help break the cycle of family homelessness.