Charges have been laid against two men following an investigation in Consort, Alta.

RCMP say they were called about a suspicious vehicle in a back alley in the community on March 14 at about 1:06 p.m.

Police located the vehicle, arrested two men and conducted a search. They found a loaded revolver, drug paraphernalia and a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

The 29-year-old man, from Stettler, is charged with:

Trafficking an illegal substance;

Possession of a prohibited weapon;

Possession of break-in instruments; and

Three counts of failure to comply.

The 49-year-old, from Stettler, is charged with:

Trafficking an illegal substance;

Possession of a prohibited weapon; and

Possession of break-in instruments.

Both men were released from custody and are expected to appear in Coronation provincial court on May 14.

The village of Consort is located approximately 252 kilometres northeast of Calgary.