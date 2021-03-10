Stettler RCMP are looking for help from the public to identify the driver of a black Dodge Ram pickup truck that hit a green Chevrolet Feb. 27, 2021.

The incident took place around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and 67 Street in Stettler. After hitting the Chevrolet, the Dodge left the scene. It was last seen heading towards the Ramada Inn. Significant damage was done to the green Chevrolet.

The RCMP have not been able to locate the Dodge, but evidence left on scene suggests it’s a 2009 2012 model Dodge Ram pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stettler RCMP at 403-742-3382. Anonymous tipsters can contact Calgary Crime Stoppers online, at 1-800-222-8477 or by using the P3 Tips app available at the Apple App or Google Play Store.