Steve Clarke helms one of his final meetings as Orillia mayor

After two terms as mayor, Steve Clarke helmed one of his final meetings in Orillia's council chambers on Monday afternoon.

Clarke, who announced earlier this year that he would not be seeking a third term as mayor of Orillia, led council's final meeting ahead of the upcoming municipal election on Monday afternoon.

"I will have nothing but fond memories of eight years in this job, and I quite mean that," says Clarke. "It doesn't mean there haven't been some challenging times and issues, but getting through some of those challenges with success can make it that much more rewarding."

One of the issues that has been on council's radar throughout the majority of his tenure is what to do with space at 70 Front Street, a topic that Clarke says the city is making progress on.

"That's a project that is culminating now after about six years of effort. "To, first of all, be able to drive down Coldwater Street and look right to the water and drive right to the water," says Clarke. "It will also add hundreds of people living there, which is one way to take a core of the city through a renaissance is to create more people living there, so that's also exciting."

Clarke notes that certain financial restrictions are imposed on councillors for decisions made close to an election.

After two terms in the city's top chair, he says he's expecting Orillia to continue to grow over the next decade. He's imploring his fellow citizens to show up at the polls to cast their vote for the next council.

"I remember my parents and especially my father drilling into me at a very young age that if you don't participate, if you don't vote, you don't have a right to complain or give your opinion later on, so I've taken that to heart and would encourage everybody to get out and vote!"

The municipal election will be held on Mon. Oct. 24.

The current session of city council will meet once more after the election before the new council is sworn in.