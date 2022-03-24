Steve Earle & The Dukes, The Mavericks added to Calgary Stampede concert lineup
This year's Calgary Stampede musical lineup is starting to take shape with the addition of a July 10 concert featuring both Steve Earle & The Dukes and The Mavericks.
The July 10, all-ages show at The Big Four Roadhouse will also include performances by Matt Mays, Whitehorse and Lucette.
"This is not just a concert, this is a music experience," said Adam Oppenheim, Stampede Entertainment president. "We’re thrilled to bring so many top artists together on one stage, in one night.
"Music is returning to the Calgary Stampede and The Big Four Roadhouse, and we couldn't be happier. These artists are not to be missed."
Earle has been a stalwart of the American country/folk/rock/blues hybrid of genres for decades, first rising to prominence on the success of Copperhead Road and Guitar Town.
The Mavericks have had countless hits in their storied career including There Goes My Heart and All You Ever Do is Bring Me Down.
The $89 tickets for the concert, which will include Calgary Stampede admission, will go on sale to the general public on April 1, with presales beginning March 28.
The Calgary Stampede runs from July 8 to 17, with Sneak-a-Peek night scheduled for July 7.
-
Leadership rivals shouldn't be calling each other 'not Conservative', says BergenConservative interim leader Candice Bergen says leadership contenders should avoid calling those they disagree with on policy 'not Conservative.'
-
Toronto police officer in hospital with serious injuries after accidentally shooting himselfA Toronto police officer has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he accidently shot himself in the hand and leg, a spokesperson says.
-
OPP arrest man accused of stealing puppy from Alliston homeNottawasaga OPP arrested a Brampton man accused of stealing a puppy from a home in Alliston.
-
Surrey shooting that injured 19-year-old appears targeted: RCMPPolice are investigating a shooting in Surrey's Guildford area that left a 19-year-old injured on Wednesday night.
-
How to protect yourself if you decide to forgo a home inspectionSearching for a house in the Oshawa, Ont. area this winter, prospective homebuyers Nadeem Sumar and his wife Gurleen Saggu knew it was their job to keep a close eye out for anything that seemed questionable, from a crack in the foundation to a mysterious water stain.
-
Regina fire rescues dog stranded on thin Wascana Lake iceA dog stranded on thin ice at Wascana Lake is safe and back with its owner after a successful rescue by Regina fire.
-
Young podcaster interviewing NHL players to raise awareness for children's hospitalsPodcaster Zander Zatylny is on a cross-country tour talking to NHL stars from every Canadian team.
-
TDSB raises concerns about 'extraordinary developmental needs' of incoming Kindergarteners due to COVID-19The Toronto District School Board is expressing concerns about the “extraordinary developmental needs” of incoming Kindergarten students who they say will have spent “the vast majority of their existence living through the COVID-19 pandemic” by the time classes start in the fall.
-
Parents upset after St. Marys animal rescue says families with autistic children can't adopt dogsAn animal rescue organization in St. Marys says families with autistic children will not be allowed to adopt their dogs.