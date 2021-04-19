Steve Paikin resigns as Laurentian University chancellor

Television journalist Steve Paikin has resigned as chancellor of Laurentian University.

The host of The Agenda on TVO tweeted about his resignation Monday.

Paikin was responding to a tweet asking him to step in on behalf of faculty and students at Laurentian.

"I actually don't have a platform," he responded. "I resigned a week ago."

That would mean Paikin resigned April 12, the day widespread program and staffing cuts were announced as part of the university's insolvency process under the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act.

Paikin was appointed chancellor in 2013 for a five-year term, which was renewed in 2018 for three years. His term was set to expire in July.

CTV News has contacted Laurentian to get comment, and has left a message for Paikin, also looking for comment.