Steve Staios returns to Oilers as member of front office staff


Edmonton Oilers' Steve Staios, left, is stopped by Vancouver Canucks' Curtis Sanford during first period NHL action in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday December 17, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Former Edmonton Oilers defenceman Steve Staios is back with the NHL club after accepting the role of special advisor with a focus on player development.

The 49 year-old played 573 games with Edmonton between 2001-2009 and served as an assistant captain during the 2007-08 season.

A native of Hamilton, Staios will work closely with Oilers prospects – reporting to the teams president of hockey operations and general manager Ken Holland.

Staios retired as a player in 2012 before moving into a front office job with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He most recently served as president and general manager of the Hamilton Bulldogs, leading the Ontario Hockey League club to a Memorial Cup berth in June.

Staios also served as director of player development with Team Canada at the 2014 World Hockey Championships.

