Steven Bacon to plead guilty in Nanaimo teen's murder case, lawyer says
There is a new development in the murder case of a Makayla Chang, a teen killed in Nanaimo in 2017.
The man accused in her death, Steven Bacon, intends to change his plea from not guilty to guilty.
His lawyer says he intends to change his plea when he appears in court on Aug. 15.
Bacon is charged with first-degree murder. It is not known if changing his plea will lead to a lesser charge.
First-degree murder verdicts carry an automatic life sentence with the possibility of parole after 25 years.
Bacon was charged with Chang's murder in September 2020 after being arrested for an unrelated charge in Thunder Bay, Ont. He was held in custody in Ontario until he was transferred to B.C. in October 2021.
Chang was 16 years old when she was last seen in Nanaimo in March 2017.
Bacon was considered a person of interest in the case after she went missing, and was formally charged with first degree murder in 2020.
