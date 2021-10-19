Steven Bacon to return to B.C. for inquiry into murder of Nanaimo teen

The man accused of murdering Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang will return to British Columbia from Ontario ahead of a preliminary inquiry.

Steven Bacon is accused of murdering Chang, who was 16 years old at the time of her disappearance in 2017.

Bacon is currently in an Ontario prison on unrelated charges, including incest and sexual assault.

A hearing in Nanaimo on Tuesday granted an application to transfer Bacon to B.C. for the inquiry.

Last year, Bacon pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in Chang's death.

Shortly after Chang went missing, Bacon was named a person of interest in the investigation. He was formally charged in her death last September.