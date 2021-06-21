Stevenson Memorial Hospital eases visitor restrictions

Stevenson Memorial Hospital is now allowing patients to have one visitor per day.

According to the Alliston, Ont., hospital, it will open its doors Monday morning for people looking to see their loved ones in the emergency and inpatient departments.

The easing of visitor restrictions comes after COVID-19 infection rates continue to decline in the province and in the Alliston area, said the hospital.

"We understand how difficult it has been for patients and families to not have the presence of family and loved ones at the bedside," said Carrie Jeffreys, the Vice President of Clinical Services and CNE at SMH.

Visitors will be permitted to see patients once per day between these timeslots:

12 noon - 2 p.m.

2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The hospital said that inpatients and their substitute decision-makers can choose a maximum of two essential visitors that will rotate each day.

There are several requirements that visitors must adhere to, such as; all visitors must be older than 16 years old, free of COVID-19 symptoms or any other communicable disease and must not have travelled outside of Canada in the last 2-weeks.

According to SMH, visitors cannot have tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed to, or in direct contact with, someone who tested positive for the virus who Public Health has not cleared.

SMH said that a designated support person will continue to be permitted for obstetrics patients in labour, patients under 18 years old, patients with cognitive impairments, palliative patients, clergy support for admitted patients, and those supporting surgical patients transitioning out of the hospital.