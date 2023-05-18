Stevenson Memorial Hospital returns to pre-pandemic visiting hours

COVID-19 visitor restrictions are lifted at Stevenson Memorial Hospital (SMH), returning to the Alliston hospital's pre-pandemic policy of 24/7 patient visits.

"We know how important family members are in a patient's care journey, and we're so pleased to be able to enhance the experience of both patients and their families while at SMH," stated SMH's Julia Mullen.

The masking policy remains in effect for visitors.

There is no visiting allowed for any COVID-19-positive or suspected patients.

The visitor restrictions were lifted as of Wednesday.