Stevenson Memorial Hospital to expand services with provincial boost

Stevenson Memorial Hospital will expand its services with a new addition and modern emergency department with additional funding from the Ontario government.

On Tuesday, the province announced that $6 million in funding would be added to the $1 million previously invested by the government to update and expand the Alliston hospital.

The upgrades include tripling the current size of the emergency department and "also includes a new addition to the hospital, with a new front entrance and more parking," the release states.

Hospital officials highlighted the need to redevelop the hospital and increase beds during the pandemic, noting that patients had to be transferred due to the facility's limitations.

"This investment will go a long way to ensure we continue to move forward on our redevelopment planning, in particular working on a Stage 3 submission," said Jody Levac, President and CEO.

"Costs associated with infrastructure projects are rising significantly, so this funding couldn't be more important to us at this time."

Ontario has committed to invest $40 billion over the next 10 years to support growing demands on the health care system, including increasing capacity and expanding and renewing facilities.

Stevenson Memorial Hospital hasn't had any renovations since being built in 1964.

It's estimated the facility sees upwards of 40,000 patients each year. The hospital anticipates that number to grow by more than 35,000 by 2031.

"We need to meet the health care needs of our community while we build for the future growth of our region," said Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MPP Doug Downey.

"Quality health care close to home means less financial strain and more time spent with family," added Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin.

Hospital officials hope to have shovels in the ground by 2025.