Stevenson Memorial rolls out new at-home COVID-19 patient care program

Stevenson Memorial Hospital (SMH) is rolling out a new program to bring health care into the homes of those with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms to alleviate the pressure on the hospital.

"The hospital here cannot be the only place that you seek treatment," said SMH President and CEO Jody Levac.

Currently, 38 per cent of the inpatient beds are struggling with COVID-19 at the Alliston hospital.

The hospital's new COVID@Home Program aims to reduce hospital visits by giving patients the care they need in their homes.

Individuals who are COVID-19 positive need a referral from a doctor or the Family Health Team to get into the program. They are then given a fingertip monitor to track how well oxygen is binding in red blood cells.

"That's one clear indicator that indicates how you're doing," Levac explained. "And in consultation with the care providers, you can decide whether or not you can remain or whether or not you need more intensive help and need to come to hospital."

Daily calls from a nurse monitor the at-home patient's symptoms.

A similar program was launched in Collingwood last winter. Roughly 300 people participated, with only eight requiring hospitalization.