Stew Young looks back on 30 years as Langford Mayor

One of the longest-serving mayors on Vancouver Island received a round of applause on his last day in office on Friday.

Outgoing Langford Mayor Stew Young held the position for 30 years, from 1992 to 2022.

Back when he first started, there were no sewers or sidewalks in the municipality.

"It was the worst place to live on the South Island," said Young on Friday.

But for the newly incorporated municipality, a lack of red tape made for green pastures, according to Young.

"Langford's an economic engine," he said. "We're the third largest municipality [in Greater Victoria]. We're 50,000 people."

"We've created a lot of affordable housing. That's an important part of building a community – is making sure there's a place for families to live," he added.

WHAT'S NEXT?

For the first time in a long time, Young doesn't have a plan.

"What am I going to do? I don't know, and I like it that way," he said Friday.

One of the only regrets he has as mayor is not pushing forward a plan for the E&N rail corridor, which currently sits empty.

"The highway is so full," said Young.

To the next mayor and council, which is filled with fresh faces and political newcomers, Young has some advice.

"Don't shy away from decisions," he said. "Sometimes the best decisions you'll make are the hardest ones, the ones you'll remember for the rest of your life."

When asked if he would ever run for office again, Young said he'd see how retirement goes.

"I never say never to anything."