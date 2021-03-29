'Stick it to COVID' campaign encourages Sask. residents to get vaccinated

The Government of Saskatchewan launched a media campaign to encourage residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine when they become eligible.

The campaign features Saskatchewan people who share their individual stories of why getting vaccinated is important to them. Some of the people featured in the campaign are:

George Reed, Rider legend

Leah Sawatsky, Emergency Room Nurse in Regina

Emily. Elder from the Lac La Ronge Indian Band

Dr. Hassan Masri, an ICU Physician in Saskatoon

Kyla, mother of an immunocompromised child near Swift Current

Darcy, a small business owner in Regina

The Government of Saskatchewan has launched Stick It To COVID: a province-wide, multi-media campaign encouraging Saskatchewan residents to stick it to COVID by getting vaccinated.



“The main 60-second advertisement is narrated by Regina ER Nurse Leah Sawatsky, who has worked on the front-lines throughout the pandemic and was one of the first people in the province to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” the province said in a news release. “…the ad thanks the people of the province for all of their efforts during the pandemic and calls on Saskatchewan people to roll up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine when it is their turn.”

The second part of the campaign will feature 11 Saskatchewan people, and seven supporting ads will launch in the coming days.

"These messages from Saskatchewan people are a reminder that when we get vaccinated, we aren't just doing it for ourselves," Premier Scott Moe said. "We are doing it to protect those around us, which is what we do in this province. We look after one another."

The ads will be featured across TV, radio, social media as well as physical locations around the province. In northern Saskatchewan, the ads will broadcast on the radio in Cree and Dene.