'Stick with it, we will get through this': N.S. premier looks back at the year 2021 as province battles fourth COVID-19 wave

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says, although the past 12 months have been long and tiresome as the COVID-19 pandemic rolls on, it is important for Nova Scotians to "stick with it."

"We will get through this, there's no question about that," said Houston in a year-end interview with CTV Atlantic's Steve Murphy, recorded on Dec. 16. "But it has been tough, no question."

Houston says his biggest concern is the province's health-care system, as the fourth wave of COVID-19 causes a spike in cases.

"They're exhausted and I feel that too, but we'll just stick with it," Houston said. "Dr. Strang's leadership will get us to where we need to get to."

Although his first four months as premier have been heavily COVID-19 based, Houston says there are still lots of other issues and opportunities his government is working on.

"I have a great team of caucus members, and also opposition members who, you know, raise the issues and keep us to account. So, the government is a big entity that impacts Nova Scotians in everyday of their lives so, we can't neglect any area," said Houston. "But it's been consuming, for sure."

HEALTH CARE

In regards to his election campaign earlier this year, Houston says he and his team realized very early on that people need to be able to access basic health care in order to move the province forward.

"They need to have confidence in the health-care system, and I was mirroring that up with the fact that we have great people working in health care and they just need to be supported by their government," Houston said. "So, it just became obvious that this was going to be the theme, and we can't build our economy without a strong health-care system, we all know that. So, everything goes hand-in-hand."

As far as keeping his health-care promises, the premier says access to primary care continues to be their biggest issue.

"Our focus on health care is even stronger now than what it was when we were opposition and I feel good about the incremental changes we are making," said Houston. "I've always said it will take time, I've always said it will take money and that hasn't changed, but I feel good about the quality of the people that are all focused and pulling in the same direction here. So, we will get there. It will take time. It will take money. But we are very committed and focused on making sure that we fix health care in this province."

POPULATION MILESTONE

In mid-December, Nova Scotia marked a major milestone, surpassing a population of one-million people, following record growth since July 2021.

The province's premier says opportunity is the key to attracting more people.

"A million people, that's an incredibly positive milestone for our province. It really is, and I feel the excitement around it," said Houston.

Houston adds he has personally set a goal to double the province's population.

"I think two-million Nova Scotians would be even more powerful, but people drive economies, people move things forward, a million people is a great, positive milestone. Let's keep moving forward because we've seen the opposite. When people leave, you know, our schools close, our businesses close so, seeing the excitement of people moving into the communities , that's a great thing for Nov Scotia," said Houston.