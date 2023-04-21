Sticker shock: White supremacist decals repeatedly stuck on Little Free Library

Calgary police are investigating a series of hate-motivated incidents in the community of Cedarbrae that saw a Little Free Library location repeatedly vandalised.

The first incident happened on April 10, when the owners of a home found white supremacy stickers on the Little Free Library on their private property.

They removed them, but found the book-sharing box once again covered with hate-motivated stickers – and derogatory terms – on April 15.

The same library was vandalised a third time on April 20, this time with stickers, derogatory terms and white supremacy language.

Calgary police say they have reason to believe the library was specifically targeted.

"Hate-motivated vandalism, especially on private property, has a significant impact on both the victims and the community as a whole," said Const. Matt Messenger.

"Nobody should have to tolerate or be subjected to hate."

Police are asking anyone with information to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.