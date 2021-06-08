Still cooling below normal in Calgary, but otherwise fair!

A quieter day today, as Mother Nature reloads and places her attention elsewhere.

Yesterday's peak gusts in Calgary pushed to 63 km/h, and our high popped to 13 C. The instability associated with the low passing by has dispersed, but leaves us largely cloudy for the day; similar to yesterday, Calgary will experience periods of sunshine, similar to yesterday. We may also cope with a few pockets of shower activity, but they'll largely remain benign here.

Further north, an unstable boundary delves through Hinton, sagging down toward Red Deer and across from there into Saskatchewan. Along that convergence zone, there's potential for storms wherever showers develop.

Afterward, we follow along with the zone of uplift; the low in the Pacific will deepen and bring the jet southerly by tomorrow, driving heavier rain showers into parts of our province. Calgary is likely on the outskirts of this and could see three millimetres of rain; meanwhile, Medicine Hat is aiming for a double-digit rainfall total.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly cloudy, slight chance of scattered showers

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 8 C

Wednesday:

Mainly cloudy, PM showers

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: some cloud, low 9 C

Thursday:

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9 C

Let's take in some photos, now:

Natasha snapped this great view of the city:

…and Dave made friends! He's always doing that.

Thank you for sending, all! You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield , OR you can just tweet at me!