'Still has not sunk in': Scratch ticket lands B.C. man $675K jackpot

A B.C. man who won $675,000 on a scratch-and-win ticket is still in shock and taking some time to decide how to spend his winnings.

Surrey resident William Goligher told the B.C. Lottery Corporation that he was at home sitting at the kitchen table when he realized he’d hit the jackpot with his “Set for Life” ticket.

Goligher said it was a spur of the moment decision to purchase the ticket from the Real Canadian Superstore on King George Highway and 76 Avenue — one that quickly paid off.

“I thought I’d scratch some tickets. I was just numb,” Goligher said about the moment he realized he’d won the game’s top prize.

He waited a few days to let the news sink in before taking the ticket to a retailer.

“(My wife) came with me to the retailer because she wanted to see for herself,” Goligher said.

He plans to help out his family and celebrate with a “nice dinner” but is otherwise taking his time to decide what comes next.

“Whatever we feel like doing, we’ll do it,” Goligher said.

Even though he’s already visited the BCLC’s Vancouver office to collect his winnings, Goligher is still in shock.

“This still has not sunk in to be honest,” he said.

B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $5-million in Set for Life prizes so far in 2023.

The odds of taking home the top prize, like Goligher did, are one in 508,333.