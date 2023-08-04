Still hot, steamy and sunny in Windsor-Essex

A couple of warm and sunny days kick off the Civic Holiday long weekend in Windsor-Essex.

The chance for showers does move in on Sunay evening and carry on into Monday.

Temperatrues are still warm and the humidity will make it feel even warmer.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Friday: Mainly sunny. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 14.

Saturday: Mainly sunny. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 9 or very high.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Monday: Showers. High 25.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.`