'Still in shock': Last-minute lotto ticket purchase at grocery store leads to win for B.C. woman

A B.C. woman said she's still shocked her last-minute decision to buy a lotto ticket at the grocery store has made her hundreds of thousands of dollars richer.

Renee Derhousoff won $500,000 from the Feb. 19 Lotto 6/49 draw's Extra prize.

"As I was paying for my groceries, I saw someone else purchase a ticket and thought I should maybe buy one," said Derhousoff about her decision to buy a ticket in a news release from the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

"I bought the ticket and left it in my purse."

Derhousoff, who is from Surrey but bought the ticket in Burnaby, checked to see if she'd won on the BCLC app while sitting in her car one day.

"I started to call my kids, whoever would answer the phone the fastest, so I called my daughter," she said.

Derhousoff plans to put her winnings towards a car and some property. She also hopes to travel to Europe.

"I'm still in shock," she said. "It’s so nice knowing that I don’t have to worry about things."

The Extra is an add-on option available with the Daily Grand, Lotto 6/49, Lotto Max and BC/49.

Matching all four Extra numbers gets a top prize of $500,000. The odds of winning that amount are approximately one in 3,764,376, according to the BCLC.