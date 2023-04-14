Still more summer-like weather for London region

Weather in the Forest City stayed above the norm for this time of year, reaching a high of 28 degrees on Thursday.

Thursday night will remain clear with a low of 10.

On Friday, Londoners can expect another hot and sunny day with a high of 27 degrees.

However, these summer-like conditions aren’t here to stay. Things will be cooling down next week.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Friday: Sunny. High 27. UV index 7 or high.

Friday night: A few clouds. Low 13.

Saturday: Sunny. High 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 70 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 8.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 14.