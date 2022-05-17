'Still more work to do': First person in Canada with gender-neutral passport reacts to day of awareness
One of the first people in Canada to get a gender-neutral 'X' on their passport says Canada has come a long way, but there is still more work to be done.
Gemma Hickey spoke with CTV's Maralee Caruso on the 18th Annual International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. They say it is a day of awareness, recognition and celebration.
"But it is also a reminder to people out there, especially our allies, that we still have more to do. It is days like today where we can rally together as a nation to do just that," Hickey told Caruso.
"I'm so proud to be Canadian, I just have to say, because there are other parts of the world that homosexuality is still criminalized. Transgendered people like myself can be murdered.”
They said while there has been a lot of advances – such as the end to the blood ban – they said more changes are needed.
"(There is) lots to celebrate but still more work to do."
Watch the full interview with Gemma Hickey to hear what they say needs to happen next in Canada.
-
Relief at the pumps a possibility for Sask. residentsSaskatchewan motorists will be feeling the pain at the pumps as they hit the highway this long weekend, with it costing over $100 to fill the tank on many vehicles.
-
Concerns raised after Alberta Education announces new pilot draft curriculumAlberta schools boards can choose to pilot three more subjects in the new K-6 draft curriculum this fall, which is drawing criticism from some parents and student advocates.
-
Wildfire near Highway 1 causes traffic delays, congestion west of AshcroftA wildfire that broke out near Highway 1 near Ashcroft, B.C., caused traffic delays and congestion on Tuesday afternoon.
-
OPP identify motorcyclist killed in crash near Port DoverProvincial police have released the name of the motorcycle driver who was killed on Friday the 13th near Port Dover.
-
Federal regulator demands answers from Bell MTS over landline service complaintsFederal regulators are demanding answers and solutions from the bell MTS after several Manitobans have spoken out about their landline phone service which they call unacceptable.
-
RCMP investigate suspicious death in La RongeRCMP are investigating a suspicious death in La Ronge.
-
N.B. RCMP seize firearms, drugs following search at Woodstock residenceNew Brunswick RCMP have seized firearms and drugs from a residence in Woodstock as a result of an investigation.
-
New kind of multi-tasking: nearly 66% of Canadians use their phone on the toiletA new study by Nord VPN, a cybersecurity company, shows some interesting results regarding cellphone usage in the bathroom.
-
Bad optics? B.C. government under fire again for $800m museum rebuildFor the second day in a row the NDP government was under fire for its decision to replace a museum at a cost of $800 million, with both opposition parties on the offensive, but for very different reasons.