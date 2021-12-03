Still no estimated time of reopening for B.C. Highway 99 after 2 mudslides

It is still unclear when a B.C. highway closed for a second time in less than three weeks due to mudslides will be open to traffic again.

A stretch of Highway 99 was closed between Pemberton and Lillooet Wednesday night when mud and debris came crashing down. During that closure, there was a second slide further along in the closed-off section.

Fortunately there have been no injuries, but at least four people died in a slide on the same stretch of highway in mid-November, when the first of a series of storms to strike southern B.C. passed over the area.

A fifth person is missing and presumed dead.

Highway 99 was also closed pre-emptively on Tuesday, meaning it had not been open long when the Ministry of Transportation received word of the latest slides and closed it again.

The highway remained closed through Friday. According to the ministry, the 80-kilometre stretch is still being assessed, with the next public update not expected until Saturday.

As for why it's taking so long to clear the roadway, the ministry said Thursday the cleanup will be a challenge "because of what is in the debris flow and how much there is."

"Geotechnical and operational crews are evaluating the site and will begin cleanup and repairs as soon as possible," it said in a statement.