Still no sign of missing Cape Breton senior
The search for a missing Cape Breton resumed Sunday after it was suspended Saturday night.
Nova Scotia RCMP say 79-year-old Susan Bain of Middle River, N.S. was last seen walking her dog Friday around 9 a.m. Her dog has since been found.
A helicopter and several ground search and rescue agencies spent the day Saturday searching for any sign of the missing woman. The search was suspended that night.
RCMP say search crews were back on the ground and in the air Sunday. The Sydney Mines Fire Department water rescue unit was also on the water as added protection for searchers along the water's edge.
There is still no sign of Bain as of Sunday evening.
She is described as 5’7 about 125lbs, with white shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing glasses.
Police say they are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP.
-
'I hunt things in Saskatchewan': WWE star Brock Lesnar shouts out home provinceDuring the WWE SmackDown, Lesnar used his Saskatchewan connection to intimidate his opponent -- Sami Zayn.
-
Pharmacies already booking COVID-19 boosters for people 50 and olderA number of pharmacies are already booking COVID-19 booster shots for those 50 years old and over. Some people have bookings as early as next week.
-
Public Health Sudbury & Districts reports two more deaths, 137 new COVID-19 casesTwo more people have died in Greater Sudbury from COVID-related complications, Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported Monday. That brings the area's death toll to 42.
-
Windsor curlers sweep in with warm donations for Street HelpMembers of the Windsor Curling Club Seniors Association delivered six truckloads of new and used clothing to Street Help on Monday.
-
Drake drops out of Grammy Awards race after receiving two nominationsThe organization behind the Grammys says Drake is taking himself out of contention for the celebrated music awards.
-
Weapons complaint at south Edmonton school under investigationA south Edmonton school was placed on alert Monday afternoon after a weapons complaint.
-
'Safe to say it's been dead for a long time': Hawk found by B.C. kids was taxidermy, not in need of rescueVolunteers at a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Delta, B.C., are used to receiving calls about a variety of species, but nothing quite like this.
-
B.C. renames provincial marine park near NanaimoThe British Columbia government has officially renamed a provincial marine park near Nanaimo in recognition of its significance to local Indigenous culture.
-
Caledonia's new plan for holiday lights after Grinch damages park displayCaledonia has switched on its holiday lights, more than week after a Grinch tried to ruin the community's Christmas spirit.