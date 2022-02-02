Still parka weather in Alberta but improvement on the way

UPDATE: Another day with very little to report. That's the benefit of these high-pressure zones - things often stay quite stable! Thursday's forecast will reach the high a bit earlier on, leading to a sizeable evening drop... only for our overnight conditions to strike back in a big way leading into Friday. The singular asterisk in our forecast is gust potential Friday - a couple of outlying models are calling for gusts in the 60s or even 70 km/h range for Calgary. I'll keep an eye on it. Otherwise, the longer-range forecast will continue doing the dance of positive highs and negative lows for us - another above-seasonal week is on the horizon.

The ridge of cold air is finally pushing in from the northwest. Extreme cold warnings persist for much of the province today, carrying into this evening. The zone of Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds-Sundre added a warning for conditions this evening. Yesterday's forecast model held relatively steady (at least, as of the 6 o'clock hour!) in relation to our overnight wind chill values; the prediction was for wind chill to reach -30, and at worst, we have dealt with a feels-like temperature of -32. There's a chance that through the mid-morning, this value could increase.

The cold air pool will mix in with warmer west wind flow developing late this evening. The resultant conditions could get blustery in the 30-40 km/h range. This will trigger a modest temperature adjustment overnight; it'll be a few degrees warmer when you wake up, as compared to when you went to bed, and that’s just the beginning!

Friday, Saturday and Sunday in our five-day are all aligned to this warming trend, with our temperatures steadily slated to rise back above the norm. For those who deal with pressure sensitivity, I've got some good news – this rise in temperature is going to base off of the next high-pressure rise, and as a result, conditions shouldn't call for a cold compress on the forehead all that often. West wind picks up briefly Saturday, and there's additional possibility Monday.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Tonight

Some cloud, low -15 C

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy, downtrend

Daytime high -8 C

Evening: some cloud, uptrend, low -13 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Monday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low C

Today's pic comes to us from Patchy in Brooks! Quite the shot of a snowy owl here!

