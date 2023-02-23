'Still trying to process it': Rob Vanstone speaks on decision to join Riders

Off the field, the newest member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders is a familiar name to many across Saskatchewan, Rob Vanstone, who announced his jump from the Regina Leader-Post earlier this week.

Vanstone leaves behind a 36 year career covering sports in Regina and southern Saskatchewan, joining the Riders as a senior journalist and historian.

“All I’ve done for the first couple of days is kind of look around and gawk at it because I’m still trying to process it,” Vanstone said during an interview with CTV Morning Live.

A "historic" free agent signing.



The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added Rob Vanstone to our staff as Senior Journalist and Historian.



Read his first of many insightful, and emotional pieces here: https://t.co/bSWNpFJWGO pic.twitter.com/3OwxwZthFR

Vanstone said he feels a lot of his responsibilities in his new role with the Riders will be similar to what he’s done for the past three-and-a-half decades.

“Basically as they presented it to me it was take what you do now and move it over,” Vanstone said.

Vanstone has already written a handful of columns for Riderville.com, including one that reminiscences about his mother who he attended six Grey Cup games with.

It’s a two part series that also includes memories Vanstone’s mother told him of her attending Rider games when she was pregnant with him.

“I feel like I’ve been preparing for this since the early 60’s,” he said.

Vanstone said he’ll be writing features, columns and will be responsible for the entire historical record for the franchise.

“The access I have now is really cool. I got a chance to sit down with Trevor Harris and dig into his story and ended up writing 3,200 words on it.”

Vanstone said he will have no shortage of history to look back on as the franchise’s history dates back to 1910 and the Regina Rugby Club.

“I’m working on a complete historical record of anyone who has ever played for the team,” Vanstone said.

It’s something Vanstone said he is midway through.

“That is a monstrous project but one that I am hoping to have done by the end of February. Then I just want to build on things like that and try to bolster what’s on the website as far as just the fundamental historical things.”