Still warm with showers on the way for the long weekend

Warmer temperatures remain in Windsor-Essex on Thursday before a drop over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Rain showers are also expected to come into play as we head into the long weekend.

A high of 24 C is expected with the humidex making it feel slightly warmer at 28 C.

The normal high for this time of year is around 17 C and the low 8 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecasts

Thursday: Becoming cloudy this morning. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 24. Humidex 28.

Thursday Night: Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Low 16.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 20.

Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 13.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 13.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 16.