Stingers defeat Sea Bears in play-in game to set up a new kind of Battle of Alberta

Cue the Battle of Alberta soundtrack.

Only this particular battle will take place on hardwood, at WinSport, Sunday night in August.

In the late play-in game Friday night, the Edmonton Stingers defeated the Sea Bears 87-81 in Winnipeg, Man.

A game-winning three by Isiah Osborne in transition gave the Stingers the victory.

Osborne led the Stingers with 24 points, while teammates Brody Clarke scored 13 and Aher Uguak had 11.

The Stingers finished third in the west with a 9-11 record, while the Sea Bears were second at 12-8. With the win, the Stingers advance to the western conference semifinals and play the Surge on Sunday at WinSport Event Centre in Calgary.

Teddy Allen led the Sea Bears with 35 points and 10 rebounds, while Jelani Watson-Gayle chipped in with 18 points. Simon Hildebrandt had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Hours after Scarborough’s Barber set a playoff-record 32 points in a play-in win over Brampton, Allen recorded 35 points to set a new CEBL playoff record for points.

Edmonton led 45-41 at the half and took a 66-65 lead in to the final quarter.

“We held them to 16 points in the fourth quarter, so that was big for us,” Edmonton head coach Jordan Baker said after the game. “It's playoff basketball time and you got to get stops to win basketball games.”

Sunday's semi-final will be the fifth game between the Surge and the Stingers this season.

Tip-off is Sunday night at 7 p.m. For tickets, go here.

