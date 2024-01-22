Stittsville family temporarily displaced following garage fire

A family of four has been displaced after a fire broke out in their garage and filled their home with smoke in Stittsville, around 20 km west of downtown Ottawa.

Firefighters were called Sunday at around 6:33 p.m. for a fire happening in the garage of the family’s home in the 600 block of Rouncey Road, said Ottawa Fire Services on social media.

Firefighters contained a garage fire before it could spread to the rest of the home in Stittsville tonight. At approx. 18:33, we received a 9-1-1 call from a home owner in the 600 block of Rouncey Rd reporting a fire in the garage of their two storey single family home.… pic.twitter.com/yq74FDavAC

Four minutes into the initial call, crews were there fighting the fire and preventing it from spreading into the home, OFS adds.

When the fire was declared under control at 7:05 p.m., firefighters searched the home for any occupants and did not find anyone.

Though the fire did not spread into the home, the family – two adults and two children – had to find alternative accommodations for the night, until their home becomes clear of smoke. It is expected to be safe to return home on Monday, OFS added.

The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.