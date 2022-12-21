Stittsville residents $1 million richer after lottery win

A Stittsville couple is $1 million richer after winning a Lotto Max Maxmillions prize.

Eric and Nicole True told the OLG they play the lottery when the jackpot is big. Eric was grocery shopping when he decided to check their ticket.

"I thought something was wrong. I had to confirm the win at another store to believe it. I was very surprised," he told OLG, according to a news release.

They said they plan to share their winnings with their children.

The winning ticket was bought at Loblaws on Earl Grey Drive in Kanata., for the Oct. 4 draw.