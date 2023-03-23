Stittsville stabbing sends two people to hospital

Ottawa police are investigating after two people suffered stab wounds in an incident in Stittsville.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a stabbing on Hartsmere Drive, off Stittsville Main Street, at approximately 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Late Thursday evening, two police cruisers guarded the parking lot of the Trustee M. Curry Park, and yellow police tape was hanging in the parking lot.

Ottawa paramedics treated two adults for stab wounds at the scene. Paramedics told CTV News Ottawa one person was transported to hospital in critical condition, while the second person is listed in serious but stable condition.

Ottawa police tell CTV News Ottawa there is an ongoing investigation into an evening stabbing and two victims were transported to hospital.

"There are no further details at this time."