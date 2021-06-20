STO adjusting routes to O-Train stations, diverting buses off downtown Ottawa streets

You will see fewer Gatineau STO buses rolling along downtown Ottawa streets this week.

Starting Monday, STO buses will no longer run on Wellington Street between Kent and Elgin and on Mackenzie Avenue, with all stops relocated to adjacent downtown streets.

Instead, new bus routes starting with the summer service schedule will see routes connecting with the O-Train at Lyon and Parliament stations.

"All STO routes that serve downtown Ottawa will connect with O-Train Line 1 at Lyon Station, serving bus stops on Lyon and Queen streets, Kent and Sparks streets and Wellington at Lyon streets," said a statement from the city of Ottawa.

"Some STO routes will serve Parliament Station on Bank Street north of Queen Street and on Albert Street, as well as Mackenzie King Bridge."

OC Transpo said earlier this year the route changes to connect all STO buses entering Ottawa via Portage Bridge with the LRT at Lyon Station will improve service for customers connecting to destinations.

The STO says there will not be changes on the Quebec side other than for routes. 11, 17 and 48, which will now take boulevard Maisonneuve and the Portage Bridge heading to Ottawa.

For a complete list of the changes to the STO service to downtown Ottawa, visit sto.ca.