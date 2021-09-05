STO targeted by cyberattack

The public transit company in Gatineau says it is working to restore some online services after being the target of a recent cyberattack.

A press release from the Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO), shared on social media, said the company was targeted early Saturday morning, but their IT team was able to get the situation under control.

While transit service itself was unaffected, the STO says some online services were temporarily unavailable, such as the Plani-Bus and Infobus services on the STO website. Plani-Bus was restored by Sunday afternoon.

The ability to load smart cards or book paratransit services was also offline as a result of the attack, the STO said.

The STO said paratransit users can call 819-773-2222 to book a ride. Multi cards can be loaded at STO service kiosks and at other businesses across Gatineau, including several convenience stores.

Customers with questions are asked to call 819-770-3242.

Further updates were promised by the transit service.

Merci de bien vouloir prendre connaissance de ce communiqué de presse. pic.twitter.com/HXRZII62tD